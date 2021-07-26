Vaidehi Dongre of Michigan (center) was crowned Miss India USA July 18. The Indian American pageant winner is seen here with Dharmatma (right) and Neelam Saran (left), founders of the beauty pageant; Miss Teen India USA 2021 Navya Paingol (second from right), and Mrs. India USA 2021 Swathy Vimalkumar. (photo courtesy of Hemant Pandya of Friday Films)