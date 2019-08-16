NEW YORK — India's Oscar-winning composer maestro AR Rahman has used some of rock legend Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits to create the original motion picture soundtrack of British Indian director Gurinder Chadha's film, "Blinded By The Light,” along with a few previously unreleased tracks.
Springsteen hits in the album include "Born to Run,” "Dancing in the Dark" and "Because the Night,” while Rahman also incorporates his own new composition titled "For you My Love.” The album also has period tracks and dialogues, and presents two live rarities. These are the debut live performance of "The River" (from No Nukes '79 - Madison Square Garden, NYC – Sept. 21, 1979) and an acoustic solo performance of "The Promised Land" (Concert for Valor - The National Mall, Washington DC, Nov. 11, 2014).
Chadha's new film is inspired by the life of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his love for the music of Bruce Springsteen. Manzoor co-wrote the script with Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.
The film follows Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent, as he grows up in Luton, England in 1987. Javed's turbulent life amidst racial and economic turmoil is transformed when he is introduced to the music of Bruce Springsteen.
