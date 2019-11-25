Renowned Indian actress Usha Jadhav was named the Best Actress Award winner for the film “Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005” during the NYC South Asian Film Festival in New York.
“We wish heartiest congratulations to the team of #MAIGHAT!” a news release said.
Mai Ghat is a biopic, the real story of a mother whose only son was tortured and killed by the police. It’s her struggle for justice for more than a decade. The movie is directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Mohini Gupta.
Jadhav is best known for her role in the 2012 Marathi film “Dhag” for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 60th National Film Awards. She has also played various roles in Bollywood films and commercial advertisements.
