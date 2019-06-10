Indian American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is teaming up with Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan and “Stranger Things’” Dacre Montgomery for an exciting project.
Deadline reports that the trio is set to star in the Selena Gomez-exec produced romantic comedy, “The Broken Heart Gallery.” The feature is the directorial debut of “Gossip Girl” writer Natalie Krinsky.
The “Broken Heart Gallery,” adds the publication, follows “Lucy, played by Viswanathan, a born collector, who suffers a bad break up with her boyfriend, played by Ambudkar, who also happens to be her boss at the Whitney Museum. Unsure of what to do with the items love left behind, she curates The Broken Heart Gallery in the lobby of a kind stranger’s hotel, played by Montgomery. There, she finds her voice and learns to love by letting go.”
Viswanathan, who starred in the Leslie Mann, John Cena and Indian American Sarayu Rao comedy, “Blockers,” also had an interesting role on the TBS series, “Miracle Workers,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Indian American actor Karan Soni.
She will next be seen in “Bad Education” opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, according to Deadline.
Ambudkar, most recently seen on the IFC comedy, “Brockmire,” also starred opposite actress Brie Larson in the 2018 romantic comedy, “Basmati Blues.”
Ambudkar, who is the romantic lead opposite Jillian Bell in “Brittany Runs A Marathon,” which Amazon will release in August, according to Deadline, will also be seen in 20th Century Fox’s action comedy, “Free Guy,” with Ryan Reynolds and Disney’s live action adaptation of “Mulan.”
