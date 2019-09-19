They put on a fine show for 16 weeks but in the end could not draw the required number of votes. Mumbai’s V. Unbeatable could not win “America’s Got Talent” Sept. 18 night but did walk away after winning millions of hearts.
The dance troupe came in fourth in the NBC competitive series, which crowned blind autistic musician Kodi Lee as the champion of Season 14.
Upon hearing the news, the young dancers broke down in tears. When host Terry Crews asked the dancers what “AGT” meant to them, one of them said: “It was a dream for us and we will work hard for our dreams and we will fight for our dreams one day.”
The judges looked stunned after Lewis announced that the group was not in the top 3.
“Well, first and foremost, I just want to say it’s shocking, but at the same time the impact you guys have made on this stage every single week is above and beyond what winning this show could even mean. I know you guys are going to have an incredible career ahead. I’m going to be the first person at that show,” judge Julianne Hough said as co-judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel gave a standing ovation to the team.
“You guys have created not just a community in America but globally, you’ve united us,” Hough added.
Earlier, during the two-hour finale, Hough performed her new single, “Transform,” with the Indian dancers.
Later on Instagram, V. Unbeatable thanked the show for giving them an opportunity to fulfil the dream of their late teammate, Vikas.
“We didn’t win ‘AGT’ but we won millions of hearts and this is what matters to us and we are feeling very proud ... And this is not the end something big coming on our way,” the post read.
The top three contestants were Lee, Detroit Choir and standup comedian Ryan Niemiller.
