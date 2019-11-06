Indian American Hollywood executive Amit Dey, who was previously director of acquisitions and production at Universal Pictures, has been named senior vice president and head of non-fiction at MRC by Valence Media.
MRC Film, MRC Television and MRC Docs are divisions of Valence Media, a diversified and integrated media company which includes Dick Clark Productions and Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group.
In the newly formed role, Dey, reports Deadline, will be responsible for “developing, producing and managing all documentary content for film and TV, as well as working with sales and distribution partners across all documentary projects.”
Dey will collaborate across all the divisions of Valence Media. He will report to Valence Media co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Indian American Asif Satchu.
The first project in the works, according to the publication, is a feature length documentary from “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright, about California music duo, Sparks.
“Valence and MRC’s reputation for being innovative, artist friendly and incredibly ambitious is something I’ve admired from afar for a long time. I’m thrilled to get the chance to focus on storytelling that we’re passionate about, while continuing to work with the best filmmakers and partners in the business,” Dey was quoted as saying by Deadline.
Dey was associated with Universal Pictures for nine years. During his tenure, he was involved in the production and distribution of more than 30 documentary titles, including “Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Ronaldo,” “Listen to Me Marlon,” “Marley,” “Meru,” “The King,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Apollo 11,” per Deadline.
Previously, he was a producer at Sagittarii Films.
Dey has a degree in film production from Vancouver Film School and a bachelor’s degree in film and political science from Carleton University.
