Variety’s Children Charity’s 46th telethon raised $4,084,646 for children’s hospitals and nonprofits that provide care to underprivileged, at risk, critically ill and special needs children. Now, nearly $120 million has been raised for children in need, in Iowa, and Miss World America has generously donated $20,000 to Variety’s Children Charity, according to a press release.
“I believe all of us are inherently good people and all of us want to do good; Miss World Organization and Variety the Children’s Charity demonstrate how important it is to put our good thoughts in action and serve the people around us,” said Indian American Shree Saini, Miss World America Washington.
Variety’s Children Charity is based in Des Moines, Iowa.
Miss World queens recently visited news channels Iowa Live and ABC Local 5 news, and were seen helping out with the telethon and visiting hospitals that Variety provides funding for.
Miss World 2019 Toni Singh mentioned it’s crucial to give kids opportunities to reach their full potential. Miss World America 2019 Emmy Cuvelier shared how she works with ill children and brings them joy, through her singing. Saini spoke about her life journey from being a critically ill child to becoming a strong young woman, which has allowed her to work to uplift those kids, noted the release.
“Big thanks to Miss World organization’s Mrs. Julia Morley, Mr. Steve Douglas, Miss World America and Variety for instilling goodness in the hearts of thousands of people. You inspire others to take action. Thank you to our Variety’s Children Charity family, Variety legends Mr. Stanley W. Reynolds, Mr. Stan Reynolds, Mrs. Suzanne Reynolds Arnold, Mr. Brooks Reynolds, Mrs. Sheri McMichael for changing the lives of thousands of people,” said Saini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.