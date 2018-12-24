After the success of his debut Netflix show, “Abroad Understanding,” which made him the first Indian comedian to have his own Netflix show, Vir Das is back on the streaming site for his second original.
In this stand-up special called “Losing It” that began streaming Dec. 11, Das discusses travel, religion, his childhood and more, including a big bankruptcy.
While “Abroad Understanding” was split between New Delhi and New York, “Losing It” was shot in San Francisco, Calif.
“I really wanted to do the next special in a mainstream commercial American venue to show the completion of that crossover. We picked the Regency in San Francisco, which is an iconic theatre,” Das told telegraphindia.com. “The fun part about San Francisco is you still get enough Indians in the audience, because San Jose is right around the corner. There’s an equal amount of Americans and Indians in the audience for this one.”
Das added that in the first Netflix show, he spoke about topical issues but did not reveal much about his own life.
“It was me talking about what you want to talk about. We spoke about gun control, and American food versus Indian food and it was introductory in that aspect,” he told the publication. “Here I’m talking about everything from religion to masculinity, to my childhood and boarding school. I grew up in Africa, and I talk about that, too. I talk about acting in films, and I talk about a big bankruptcy that I faced. It is the right mix, hopefully, of social issues and relevant comedy, but also personal stories about who I am as a human being.”
Interestingly, it’s not just Netflix that is tapping into his potential. As India-West had previously reported, he is set to play a pivotal role in the ABC procedural drama, “Whiskey Cavalier,” and Hulu is also developing a new comedy series based on an original idea by Das. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2GcWoch)
Das plays the role of agent Jai Datta in “Whiskey Cavalier,” which will premiere Feb. 27, ABC revealed Dec. 12.
“Whiskey Cavalier” is a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.
The series is from writer/executive producer Dave Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence with Warner Bros. Television.
“I play an agent who saves the world, falls in love, makes friendships and does all the things a procedural show does,” Das told telegraphindia.com. “I’m learning a lot because the actors I’m with on this show have been on American television for 20-25 years. I haven’t been the new guy on a set in a very long time; it is great. We’re actively trying to create a character that Indians will want to watch as well. And there’s a certain aspirational intent there, which is really fun to lean into.”
