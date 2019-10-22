Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” is set to return for its fifth season on Netflix Nov. 10.
In his unique comedy series, which airs every Sunday, the Indian American actor/comedian brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics and culture.
Minhaj is not afraid to speak his mind, often taking on heads of state and governments, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In one of the past episodes – that trended heavily – he took on Modi and Indian elections. “Modi promised to put Indians to work. But the unemployment is the highest it’s been in 45 years. We don’t even know how bad it is since Modi’s government has been accused of hiding the data,” he said. “It’s like advertising a sublet on Craigslist with no pictures.” (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2HOEBYa)
In another episode, he took on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
2017 was a breakout year for Minhaj and he has been having a great run since then. Minhaj, who was previously a correspondent with “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, also embarked on a 19-city North American tour with his autobiographical one-man show, “Homecoming King,” that year.
In 2018, Minhaj won a Peabody in the entertainment category for his Netflix special, “Homecoming King.” In 2019, he won the Peabody Award for his Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”
As a first-generation Indian American navigating the two worlds, Minhaj often weaves that experience into the fabric of his show. In an episode aired recently, Minhaj spoke to a group of Indian American kids and discussed about growing up “desi” in the U.S. He began the show by asking them their reactions when people mispronounce their names. Recounting her experiences, Suhani Madan, 14, spoke about how sometimes she would fake her middle name as “biryani” since people around her expected her to have one.
One kid spoke about how other kids at school would harass him for being vegetarian, while another shared people’s reactions upon learning he is Muslim.
“Most Indian kids at school are Hindu so they’re like, ‘Oh! You are from Pakistan, right?’” one kid said, to which Minhaj responded: “Hating Muslims is timeless.”
Minhaj also spoke about the dating scene in the Indian American community. While most agreed that they aren’t allowed to date, one young girl said that she is allowed to date only on the condition that she doesn’t get too serious.
“That’s the most Indian thing, ever,” said Minhaj.
They also discussed how they’re often called ‘ABCD: American Born Confused Desi.’ When Minhaj teases Abeer, the youngest kid on the show, and asks him if he feels confused by his identity, after saying yes first, Abeer replies: “No, American Born Confident Desi.”
Watch the full episode here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=909&v=CFfNIsnScdc
