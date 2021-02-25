Swati Sharma has been named the editor-in-chief at Vox, it was announced by the company and co-founder and publisher of Vox Media Melissa Bell in a Feb. 16 news release.
Sharma, the managing editor at The Atlantic, joins Vox, an explanatory journalism network, during a moment of tremendous growth and will oversee its website’s editorial vision as the network reaches wider audiences in more places and in more formats than ever before, the release said.
“Throughout her career, Swati has combined a deep respect for great journalism with a profound understanding for audience needs,” Bell said in a statement. “I’m so excited to have Swati working with Vox during this incredible moment of change for both us and our audiences. She brings an appreciation of Vox’s distinctive journalistic mission and proven experience leading teams to consistently produce their best work.”
Sharma joined The Atlantic in January 2018 and guided its digital coverage during some of the most consequential news moments in recent history, overseeing all of the site’s sections — Politics, Culture, Technology, Ideas, Science, Family, Global, Health — and was instrumental in the record growth of The Atlantic’s audience, the release adds.
The Indian American journalist will begin as Vox’s editor-in-chief next month.
“From its inception, Vox has worked to provide a deep understanding of an ever complex and often confusing world. With a still raging pandemic, an overdue and ongoing racial reckoning, and a new presidential administration, the work is more vital than ever,” Sharma said in a statement.
“I’m thrilled to join an institution that has strong values and a crucial mission and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented team already in place to continue producing work that dissects and illuminates big ideas, challenges long-held perceptions, inspires people to live better lives, and fosters the kind of discussion that leads to real change,” Sharma added.
Before joining The Atlantic, Sharma spent more than four years at The Washington Post as deputy general assignment editor and as foreign and national security digital editor.
Earlier in her career, Sharma worked at The Boston Globe, where she coordinated live coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, which was cited in the Globe’s Pulitzer Prize for breaking news, her bio adds.
Sharma will be taking over from Lauren Williams, who served as Vox’s senior vice president and editor-in-chief. An extensive, inclusive search for a SVP of the network is underway, the release said.
