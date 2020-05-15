As lockdown orders begin lifting across the U.S., the Asian American community is not only concerned about protecting themselves from exposure to Covid-19 but also their physical safety. To help combat the rise in anti-Asian bigotry, Asian American celebrities from film and television, including Indian American actor Maulik Pancholy and Indian American performance artist Alok V. Menon, have teamed up with #WashTheHate, a social media campaign addressing Covid-19-related discrimination, to launch a national public service announcement timed with the reopening of the country.
Since the outbreak of the virus, hate incidents against persons of Asian descent have surged throughout the country, with reports of harassment, vandalism, and violent assaults, stated a press release, adding, in March, the FBI assessed that hate crime incidents against Asian Americans would likely increase due to the spread of the virus and the assumption that certain individuals may associate Covid-19 with the Asian American community.
The 30-second black-and-white spot features the talent imploring viewers to empathize with victims of recent hate incidents and calling for unity across all communities. The spot will roll out nationally throughout the month.
Due to the nationwide quarantine and social distancing restrictions, each of the PSA participants shot their portion of the spot in their homes using their smartphones. The self-shot footage was then compiled, edited, and transformed into the final product by Asian American communications agency IW Group, creators of #WashTheHate.
To promote the PSA and social media campaign, #WashTheHate organizers and participants have embarked on a virtual speaking tour throughout Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
“A self-shot spot is usually the result of creative experimentation but, in this case, it was an absolute necessity,” said Telly Wong, campaign director of #WashTheHate and IW Group’s chief content officer. “We needed to get this message out promptly, and this was the only way to do it. Our PSA was the result of a group of amazing individuals working together to address and elevate a serious concern within our community.”
For more information, visit www.washthehate.com.
Watch the PSA here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKYA7WwJU_E&feature=youtu.be
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.