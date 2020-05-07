Utkarsh Ambudkar’s freestyle rap at the 92nd annual Academy Awards took a lot of Hollywood folks by surprise, but the Indian American actor has long been a part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme. A new documentary chronicling the group’s journey will now premiere on Hulu.
Titled “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” the documentary, which made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, will hit the streaming service June 5.
Well before the world knew of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals, ‘Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” Miranda was in this group along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.
Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold.
Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway.
Both poignant and inspired, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers, according to Hulu.
In addition to Miranda, Kail, Veneziale, Jackson, and Ambudkar, the documentary features Arthur Lewis, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.
