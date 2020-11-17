Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix show, “Never Have I Ever,” which was recently greenlit for a second season, is clearly a fan favorite.
On Nov. 15, this 10-episodic series – which is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood and which tracks the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl – took home the People’s Choice Award for the ‘Best Comedy Show of 2020,’ besting some of TV’s most beloved shows.
To gauge its popularity, check out the other nominees: “Dead to Me,” “Grown-ish,” “Insecure,” “Modern Family,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Good Place” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the starring role, made her onscreen debut with the series.
Ramakrishnan and Kaling accepted the award at the audience-free ceremony, which was held in Santa Monica, Calif.
“We can’t believe we were nominated in such amazing company,” Kaling, who sparkled in a sequin dress, said onstage. “We feel so grateful just to be with that group of shows. Thank you so much for this award and a huge thank you to Netflix and Universal TV. This means the world to us because it’s coming from you, the fans. We set out to tell a funny story about an Indian American girl and her family and had no idea that we would get this response.”
“Like, honestly, thank you so much for believing in us,” Ramakrishnan added. “It has amazing to see how the show connected with people of color, LGBTQIA+, immigrant communities and more from all around the world.”
Piquing the interest of all “Never Have I Ever” fans, Kaling teased that they have “so much planned” for Season 2.
This was Kaling’s first public appearance after announcing the arrival of baby no. 2.
Later, Kaling celebrated the epic win with this tweet that featured movie camera and party popper emojis: “#NeverHaveIEver won @peopleschoice Comedy Show & we are so grateful! It means so much bc it’s coming from the fans. Thanks to @netflix @UniversalTV & our amazing cast & crew! Now headed to sleep so I can be go on set tomorrow for season 2!!@loulielang @neverhaveiever #PCAs.”
Ramakrishnan, 17, plays the lead role of Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.
Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan plays Ramakrishnan’s mom, Nalini. Indian American actors Sendhil Ramamurthy (“The Office”) and Richa Moorjani (“The Mindy Project”) also star in the new series. Ramamurthy plays Mohan Venkatesan, a warm, caring father and husband; and Moorjani plays Kamala, Devi’s cousin from India. (Read Moorjani’s interview with India-West here where she opens up about her expectations for Season 2: https://bit.ly/3f7r4cR)
