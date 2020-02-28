Lawyer-turned-standup comic Zarna Garg, a wife, a businesswoman, and a mother of three, who debuted a new monthly show, “My American Dream,” at the famed Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York Feb. 19, has more than one reason to celebrate.
In 2019, the Indian American won the ‘Comedy Screenplay Award’ presented by Sony Pictures Animation at the Austin Film Festival for her comedy script, “Rearranged,” which was also selected as a semi-finalist at the Academy Nicholls Fellowship competition. It landed a development deal with the streaming platform, Rooster Teeth Digital.
Deadline reports that Marginal Mediaworks’ CEO and founder Sanjay Sharma is collaborating with Attic Light Films’ Milan Chakraborty (executive producer of the comedy, “Plus One”) to produce the coming-of-age romantic comedy.
Garg will serve as an executive producer on the project.
“Rearranged,” according to Deadline, “follows a tenacious teen girl who was raised in the patriarchy of wealthy India in the ‘90s. She defies an arranged marriage and leaves her family and its fortunes behind, in pursuit of a life and love of her own in America.”
The script is loosely based on the real life of Garg, who moved to the United States “rather than be forced into an arranged marriage by her strict, self-made industrialist father in India,” it said.
“This is an authentic, hilarious, and epic love story,” Deadline quoted Sharma as saying. “Zarna’s real story and her script are a window into what South Asian folks call ‘love marriages’ as well as the unfiltered truth behind the ‘business’ of so-called arranged marriages. Zarna has a magical ability to mix familial pressure, emotional pain, and cathartic comedic release into a universally resonant love story. In a time when Hollywood storytelling continues to veer towards ‘the establishment,’ we are excited to share a story of brown love that breathes fresh life into the romantic comedy genre. Anyone who has stood up to a headstrong parent, or discovered the love of their life on the other end of the internet, can relate to ‘Rearranged.’”
Marginal Mediaworks, founded in 2017, is focused on genre storytelling from marginalized voices, and is backed by Imagine Entertainment.
Their first feature, “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The company, as per Deadline, has also set the horror “Whitney” with Tyler Perry at Paramount based on a treatment written by Sharma.
For years Garg was known as ‘funnybrownwoman.’ But Jan. 2, she told her Facebook family that she was bidding goodbye to that moniker and embracing new beginnings.
“Business is growing and it’s time to say goodbye to the funnybrownmom moniker and own my own name,’ Garg wrote on her Facebook page Jan. 2. “In 2020, the same happy intentions, but bigger and better plans. It’s bittersweet because so many people refer to me as ‘their funnybrownmom’ – and I’m going to miss that as the old name fades out, but we need to make room for the new and as screenwriting principles go, we have to kill our darlings.”
Garg, along with fellow standup comic Felicia Madison, is behind HinJews, where once a month, Indian and Jewish comedians unite for a night of shared stories and laughter.
Madison, who runs a premier comedy talent development program and is helping diverse voices get on stage, also helped Garg get started.
Garg’s comedy touches upon everything, from immigrant life to Indian food to Indian kids and mothers-in-law.
“I thought my five friends will come to watch me do my comedy, instead I’ve been inundated from all over the world,” she was quoted in an article published on cnbctv18.com. “People are curious and excited. There are almost no Indian immigrant female comedians who do family, culture and everyday life jokes…everyone in America has an Indian friend, relative, teacher, doctor - we are all one in the end!”
Snagging a spot at Caroline’s on Broadway wasn’t very hard. The article notes that the head booker at the club gave his nod almost immediately.
“They understood that this modern immigrant perspective and this aspect of storytelling has not been explored yet in comedy, even though it affects a big demographic in the city,” she was quoted as saying.
Garg, who was a practicing lawyer when her kids were born, gave it up to raise her children. When she decided to start the second phase of her career after 15 years, she said she knew it had to be writing and comedy.
“I’m 44 years old – I refuse to be treated like I’m on my death bed. I see a lot of value in my experiences and won’t allow anyone to discount them because I wasn’t able to work sooner,” Garg was quoted as saying in the cnbctv18.com article. “I’m proud of the fact that I focused and raised a loving family; that is a real job and anyone who does it with integrity will tell you that you gain life experience that you just cannot any other way.”
