MUMBAI—Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose a fiery orange bodycon dress with cape-like sleeves to make a statement at an event here.
After wrapping up shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink," Priyanka Chopra hosted a special dinner party here on June 13 to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign for dating app Bumble.
She chose to coordinate her dress with the colour of Bumble's logo, and wore stilettos to go with it. She left her hair open.
Chopra is an investor in Bumble and was instrumental in its launch in India, the first country in Asia to have it.
Anusha Dandekar marked her attendance at the special dinner party and opted for an all-black deep neck jumpsuit topped with a cropped blazer.
Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit was also present at the party and flaunted a glossy multi-colored dress.
