DUBAI — To coincide with Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2, Nugen Media will release the trailer of “The Gandhi Murder,” a full-length feature film that will question the history and truth that billions of Indians across the world believe about Mahatma Gandhi’s death, according to a press release.
Seventy-one years after his tragic death at the hands of the Hindu right-wing nationalist, Nathuram Vinayak Godse, “The Gandhi Murder” delves into the political events leading to the murder that changed the future of Independent India.
The film, distributed by Rising Star Entertainment Ltd., will be released on Jan. 30, 2019, the 71st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s murder.
“The Gandhi Murder” is a conspiracy theory period movie based on true events that led to the eventual assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, said the release. The movie demonstrates a violent India against the backdrop of a non-violent Gandhi and hardline fanatic mindset that is beginning to grow roots in an India divided on the basis of religion.
The film follows the story of three police officers in different parts of India who, well aware of the intelligence that Gandhi's life in under threat, must take key decisions that would eventually either save the Mahatma, or the country.
Starring the late Om Puri in his final on-screen role prior to his death in 2017, American actor Stephen Lang (“Avatar,” “Salem,” “Into the Badlands”), British talent Luke Pasqualino (“Skins,” “The Musketeers,” “Our Girl”) and Vinnie Jones (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”), the film will rock the very foundations of India and Britain’s relationship and question who really played a role in the murder of the founder of India, and whether this tragedy is another in the long line of political assassinations that has deeper, darker roots, said the release.
