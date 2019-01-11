NEW DELHI —As Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut, “The Last Colour” is set to have its world premiere at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival 2019, he is glad Hollywood is paying attention to his film. However, he said he will continue to keep his head down with humility.
The Micheli-starred chef had given a glimpse of the film’s first look at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Now, Khanna is excited about the recognition at a film fest in the U.S.
“I am humbled and excited about the recognition the film is getting in the fraternity. It’s like - ‘Okay, so Hollywood is paying attention to my film.’ I will just keep my head down,” Khanna told IANS in an email.
The film, starring Neena Gupta, centers around the widows of Vrindavan.
“I just think I was too moved by a story. The story is inspired by real events. I was inspired by two stories which run parallel. One is a ropewalker whom I met in the Kumbh Mela, who was such a brave girl. She really inspired me to write the story of Chhoti,” Khanna said. “And then I was really inspired by Holi played by the widows in Vrindavan. It’s such a victory and an achievement and something that can be called as reincarnation which needs to be celebrated on a great scale... (I am) Not suggesting that I made the film on a great scale. I am not a big producer or something. I knew this story had to come from me in a most honest way.”
“The Last Colour” will be screened thrice during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, currently being held through Jan. 14, 2019. It is under the competition category New Voices New Vision.
The movie marks Khanna’s debut not just as a director but also as a screenwriter.
He says his favorite part of the film would be the victory of taking the artistes and placing them in character.
“Neenaji is a rare artiste. She just fit into the character so beautifully. She knew I am not a director, but I was looking at all the frames in a new perspective with new eyes. There was no preset or template to follow. She just believed in the story so much that she continued with us,” he said. “She was such a support. I remember when I showed her the film, she was like this is one of the best films I have ever worked on. I think its honesty that worked for us. It is an honest story.”
Besides the film, Khanna is a part of season two of Quaker’s “Kitchen Khanna and Konversations” on Hotstar. The Web series will also see the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Raiza Wilson in a cookout with the celebrity chef.
The show will drive the message that oats are not boring and can be a great way to add nutrition to everyday foods.
