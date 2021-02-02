In the pre-pandemic era, dozens of shows on cable channels jostled for viewers’ attention. But in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic dealt a severe blow to the entertainment industry, halting, or shutting down production of almost all TV shows. And even though normalcy is yet to return, a few were able to adapt to the ever-changing scenarios and begin shooting in controlled environments. Who knows how long this phase will last, but for now, viewers can enjoy new seasons of familiar TV shows as well as brand new series, some of which either star Indian American actors, or, are created by Indian American filmmakers.
Here’s the rundown of some of those shows we know of so far:
“Clarice” on CBS
Indian American actor Kal Penn plays the role of Shaan Tripathi, an FBI agent with a Ph.D. in library science in “Clarice,” a psychological thriller that takes viewers back to 1993 as it investigates the world through the eyes of the promising FBI Special Agent who has a knack for capturing twisted killers—and our imagination.
A former curator for the Smithsonian, Penn’s character has an expertise in all things archival — from insects to ancient manuscripts to missing children.
Set a year after the events of the hit film, “The Silence of the Lambs,” the new series takes a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993.
Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.
The series is being executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lume.
Recently, Penn co-created and starred in the NBC/Hulu comedy, “Sunnyside.” He previously appeared on the drama, “Designated Survivor,” co-starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Penn is known for his starring roles in “House,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and the “Harold and Kumar” franchise.
The show will premiere on CBS and CBS All Access on Feb. 11 at 10/9C.
“The Resident” on Fox
Season 4 of the medical drama, “The Resident,” which features Indian American actor Manish Dayal in a pivotal role, premiered Jan. 12.
The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The show rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country, said Fox.
Dayal plays the starring role of Dr. Devon Pravesh, an innocent idealist, who wears his finely tuned moral compass and passion for science like armor. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2WJBBDx)
The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.
The new season picks up as Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin (Emily VanCamp) tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. Meanwhile, Chastain is transitioning from a private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside.
“The Resident” is produced by 20th Television. Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst are executive producers.
“New Amsterdam” on NBC
In January 2020, NBC renewed the hit medical drama – also starring Indian actor Anupam Kher – for three more years, through the 2022-23 season. Season 3 of the show, NBC announced Jan. 29, will premiere March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Kher, who plays the role of Indian physician Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the show, previously told India-West: “I’m glad to be a part of the series which again talks about compassion. And I’m also glad that one of the primary lead characters on the show is that of an Indian doctor which allows me, gives me, opportunities to bring Indianness to the series which is very popular, whether it’s in the form of Laddu or Hanuman Chalisa or Hindi. It’s a very gratifying feeling… This is being a different kind of ambassador for my country.” (Read Kher’s interview here: https://bit.ly/2V9doTG)
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, the show follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital – the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof – and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
The show averaged a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 13.8 million in total audience measurement and reached 45 million viewers over the course of its second season, said NBC.
What to expect in Season 3? “When Dr. Max Goodwin (Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better,” per NBC.
David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce the show along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.
“New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.
“For Life” on ABC
Season 2 of the fictional serialized legal and family drama starring British Indian actress Indira Varma premiered Jan. 27.
In the show, prisoner Aaron Wallace becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.
Varma portrays the role of Safiya Masry, the warden overseeing the prison that Aaron Wallace is in.
Wallace’s fight continues in season two of “For Life,” as the wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader embarks on a more personal journey. Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls. With continued help from the people who supported him—his family, a wily one-time public defender, Henry Roswell, and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry—Aaron continues his battle against the very political machine that once put him away undeservedly.
“For Life” is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., who was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was falsely convicted and given a life sentence. While in jail, Wright served as a paralegal and helped reverse the sentences of many fellow inmates.
The show stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
“For Life” is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film and Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions, Isaac Wright Jr. and Russell Fine.
“For Life” is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
“Servant” on Apple TV+
The second season of Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series, “Servant,” premiered Jan. 15. Additional episodes drop weekly through March 19.
The half-hour thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
The couple, after having lost their child, Jericho, replace him with a lifelike doll and also hire a nanny to care for it. The fact that the nanny is also not who she says she is only makes it creepier! And the baby! Unless you hear that it’s a doll, you actually think it is a real baby.
Shyamalan directs the series alongside BAFTA-nominated creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. The cast of “Servant” – which includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint – all reprise their roles for the second season which has received an 85 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The show made its debut in November 2019.
“Ms. Marvel” on Disney+
Pakistani Canadian actress Iman Vellani has been cast as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the series, “Ms. Marvel,” set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2021.
The series centers on Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American growing up in Jersey City.
According to marvel.com, “a great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”
The cast also includes Indian American actors Zenobia Shroff, Aramis Knight – who has an Indian and Pakistani background – Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah and Azher Usman, and Indian actor Mohan Kapur.
Episodes of “Ms. Marvel” are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Indian American filmmaker Meera Menon and Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
Other South Asians actors appearing on-screen include British Pakistani actress Kiran Sonia Sawar in HBO’s “The Nevers” and British Nepalese actress Amita Suman in Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone.”
