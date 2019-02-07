STUDIO CITY, Calif. — J.S. Mayank is a British-Indian screenwriter and filmmaker. He’s grown up around the world and has known he had wanted to be a writer for as long as he can remember. He was also drawn to Hollywood from a young age. When Mayank saw “The Matrix” in India in 1999, he knew that is what he wanted to do and had found his career path.
Fast forward to 2018, and his short film, “Someday,” won ‘Best International Short’ at the Dominican Republic Film Festival. It was the latest award in a slew of awards for the film. But it is Mayank’s most recent project, a free podcast, “AMERICA 2.0,” that has caught the ear of the world.
In a recent interview with India-West, Mayank spoke about his podcast.
Q: Why did you create this podcast? What's it about?
A: “AMERICA 2.0” is a six-part scripted audio series. It's positive, optimistic and the antidote to politics as we know it. I promise it's unlike any podcast you've ever heard; it’s like a TV show for your ears.
Seth McGuire (Patrick J. Adams) is a first term congressman. He’s also an unflinching idealist and a profound optimist, so it should come as no surprise that he sucks at his job. When embroiled in his first-ever controversy, Seth is completely ill-equipped to navigate D.C.’s political treachery.
His only hope comes in a Eureka moment, putting him at a crossroads: can his bold and revolutionary plan really save this country, or is he going to talk himself right out of office when people hear his (crazy) idea – to give every American citizen 1 million dollars?
That’s “AMERICA 2.0.”
Q: What is your goal with the podcast?
A: My co-creator, David Carlyle, and I came up with the idea for “AMERICA 2.0” because we were both frustrated by the current divisive political environment. Politics is supposed to be aspirational… something that inspires our best and brightest to serve the greater good… yet it’s become anything but. We wanted to help change that.
Q: Who is the target audience?
A: Everyone. Our isn’t a partisan show. We hope that this audio series resonates with anyone who is hoping for an optimistic take on politics. We explore some really big ideas in the show, but do so in an entertaining manner through characters who are intelligent, quick-witted, and hopefully, very relatable.
Q: Was creating this podcast always a career goal?
A: Honestly? No. I mean, I love podcasts (and listen to them all the time). But I’m a film/TV guy. Most of my work has been in the visual medium. That said, podcasts and audio series are seeing a resurgence. I’ve always been a fan of the BBC styled radio shows, and so with “AMERICA 2.0,” I found an interesting way of exploring something that was super topical, and yet I was able to do it at the highest level.
Q: Are you happy with the path it's taken?
A: I’m ecstatic. Every step has been a dream come true. From getting the all-star cast we have (every person we approached said yes, which is almost unheard of), to finding an incredible distribution partner in DAX/Global and now the insane promotion from outlets like Apple and Spotify, I’m amazed at the journey this project has taken. We were featured on the main banner on Apple’s podcast carousel. Also, we were named no. 1 in UK’s top dramatic podcasts.
Beyond the critical acclaim and incredible response, working with actors of such high caliber, like Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), Kate Walsh (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Shanola Hampton (“Shameless”), Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan”), Autumn Reeser (“The O.C.,” “Entourage”), Jack Coleman (“Heroes”), Spencer Garrett (“Insecure”), Steven Weber (“Ballers”), Dana Bash (CNN’s chief political correspondent) and of course, Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”) has been the highlight of my career. It’s all still rather surreal.
Q: Why is this an important story/podcast to tell?
A: As I said, we’re living in an incredibly divisive time. The mere mention of politics gets people to feel sick to their stomach. We don’t think that’s healthy. Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools of change, and we wanted to use our craft to help bridge the gap.
Q: Has there been anything that has influenced you when creating this podcast?
A: I've been a huge fan of “The West Wing” – arguably one of the greatest TV shows of our times. With everything relating to politics becoming so cynical, darker shows like “House of Cards” and “Scandal” were getting a bit too dour. So, my co-creator and I felt like this was the right time to get back to optimistic and high-minded stories about politics.
Q: Are there a lot of desis creating podcasts like this?
A: I don’t know about a lot of other desis creating podcasts like this. But I made a concerted effort to involve as many diverse voices in this show as possible. That means writing characters who are representative of the world we live in. Aside from having an incredibly diverse cast, we also have a recurring character called Gita Subramanium, played by the amazing Kalpana Pot (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Hot in Cleveland”), who is Indian American. I also had the incredible Pakistani-American actor Iqbal Theba (“Glee,” “The Brink”), and Shaan Sharma (“Mr. Mercedes,” “Scandal”), another terrific Indian American actor, in other roles.
Q: What are you working on currently?
A: I’m actively developing several TV shows with producers, pitching to all major studios and networks.
Q: What's your advice for desis who want to create their own work?
A: Just go out and do it. Don’t wait for permission. I didn’t. None of this would have happened if I relied on others. I felt really good about this project, and could sense the zeitgeist picking up for a positive, political project.
In general, my advice is this. Work really hard, always be kind/polite, and don’t give up on your dreams. To me, if you want to get your work out there, in today’s day and age of social media and easy access to equipment (even using your iPhone for filming), there’s no excuse for not creating anything.
That said, I’ve also been incredibly fortunate. I’ve created and fostered amazing relationships that made this project possible. So I encourage everyone to be good, smart and creative – you never know when/how a connection might manifest itself and open doors you never thought were even possible.
