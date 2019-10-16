WTTW’s Emmy-winning local restaurant review series, “Check, Please!” returns for its 19th season Oct. 25 at 8:00 pm on WTTW11 and wttw.com/checkplease, with noted Indian American restaurateur and master sommelier Alpana Singh in the hosting chair for the second consecutive year.
The website also includes video of each segment, a listing of all restaurants reviewed on the series, recipes, Singh’s blog, and more.
Singh, who served as the host of “Check, Please!” from 2003-2013 and returned in 2018, will be celebrating her 12th season as a host. “I’m excited to be back,” said Singh. “Every year, I can’t wait to see what our reviewers will bring to the table, and the surprising discoveries we will share with our audiences.”
Season 19 will feature hot spots and hangouts from neighborhood favorites to award-winning fine dining, including the show’s very first coffeehouse in episode one. Future episodes will feature eateries in Chicago, Illinois,’ Fulton Market, Logan Square, Rogers Park, Ukrainian Village, Hyde Park, and Old Irving Park neighborhoods, and in the suburbs as well.
“Chicago is a restaurant town, and dining out is a favorite pastime in our city. ‘Check, Please!’ brings residents from across the city together to suggest authentic dining recommendations and inspire exploration,” said Lisa Tipton, WTTW’s head of programming.
The season will kick off with three “regular-person guest reviewers” – kitchen and bath designer Mike Gilbert, educational consultant Keisha Rembert, and healthcare marketing manager Joanna Moy Lukawski – who will compare notes on their experiences at Peppercorns Kitchen in Evanston, Pacific Standard Time in River North, and Finom Coffee in Old Irving Park.
The show’s social and digital channels will feature behind-the-scenes footage, food, and dining trends and weekly stories about Chicago’s culinary landscape from Singh. Viewers can also visit wttw.com/checkplease to find more than 650 reviews of eateries from the course of the series, recipes, blogs and much more.
“Check, Please!” is produced by Erica Gunderson, and directed by Marc Shaykin.
