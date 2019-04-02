Indian American Yale scientist Rajita Sinha is among the experts featured in a new HBO documentary, “One Nation Under Stress,” which premiered March 25.
The documentary, hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, follows the Indian American doctor as he tries to uncover the root causes of why American life expectancy is falling and is now shorter than all other major developed countries.
The documentary, the university said, explores the role stress plays in “deaths of despair” which has led to a decrease in life expectancy in the U.S.
Sinha, Foundations Fund Professor of psychiatry, professor in the Child Study Center, and of neuroscience, discusses different ways stress manifests itself in life.
She is the founding director of the Yale Stress Center, which focuses on understanding the stress mechanisms affecting health behaviors, mood and emotion regulation and chronic disease risk. According to the university, she is internationally known for her pioneering research on the mechanisms underlying “chronic stress and adversity to negative health consequences and those underlying resilient coping that promote health and disease prevention.”
Her research, notes the university, has made “discoveries in identifying childhood trauma, chronic stress and addiction related brain and peripheral changes in stress pathways that affect behavioral choices and decision making and loss of control to increase addiction and chronic disease risk,” adding, she is also developing and testing new pharmacological and behavioral strategies to reverse the toxic effects of stress and addictive behaviors such as excessive alcohol use, overeating of high fat and high sugar foods and other behavioral addictions.
In the show, Gupta travels across the country, interviewing experts in a wide range of fields, who share their insights on why people are experiencing so much stress, how it affects the brain, body and behavior, and the long-term consequences for the health of the nation. Along the way, he speaks candidly with Americans struggling with their own stress-related ailments and those who have lost loved ones to deaths of despair, particularly in communities facing economic and social instability, according to the show’s official synopsis.
