“Everything is pre-destined. We cannot alter the Law of God.” This is the message that Indian American script writer Suresh Chandna puts across in his YouTube film “Yamdoot Mera Dost.”
The movie, released in November 2019, is about two best friends: Raj (Suresh Chandna) is missing his deceased friend Ashok (Pramode Kumar), who abruptly appears before him in the form of ‘Yamdoot’ – as a spirit and a messenger of the god of death.
The 10-minute light comedy movie was produced by Chandna and directed by Kumar, both of whom have acted in the film. Raj is pensive, as he wants to lengthen his life span. However, Yamdoot, in the spirit of Ashok, insists that it is time for Raj to die. The dialogues and artifices about dodging death and adding some bonus years to life are light and amusing. The bargain deal between destiny and desire that they offer each other keeps the intrigue and eagerness going. The story also highlights their cherished friendship.
Chandna studied at the USC Film School in 1978. Along with his garment business, he has been a director of some talk shows on TV, has written scripts and acted and produced a full feature film, “Anokha,” in 2004. Kumar moved to the U.S. in 1998 and has done more than 65 commercials and acted in many mainstream Hollywood TV shows. Their many joint productions include a 5-episode TV mini-series, “Peter Tom and Jerry,” “Touch Wood,” and a forthcoming movie “Kalpataru.”
Chandna, who lives in Cerritos, California, told India-West, “I wanted to make a shorter film and cater to a broader audience. It has scope to reach international film festivals. This movie helps me project my firm belief that death is pre-determined and it is futile to dodge it. We can do nothing about it.”
