British Indian actor Himesh Patel, last seen in the Danny Boyle musical, “Yesterday,” has scooped up another major role.
Deadline reports that Patel and Mackenzie Davis are set as main leads in HBO Max’s “Station Eleven,” a 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.
Written and executive produced by Somerville, “Station Eleven” is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. “It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” said the publication.
Davis will play Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe, said Deadline, adding Patel will portray Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who must become a leader when the Georgia Flu strikes.
In “Yesterday,” Patel played the role of Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town, who rises to fame with The Beatles’ beloved songs that no one, except him, has heard before.
It was the role of a lifetime. In an earlier interview, Patel shared with India-West how he was discovered for the role.
“I did a self-take, and then I had an audition with Danny and Richard, where we did a few scenes from the film and a couple of songs. That was really fun and then I had another audition a little while later with Danny, where I sang another couple of songs and then I got a call and Danny offered me the part. Those were a wild few months but I had fun,” he told India-West.
Patel also shared his thought process during the auditions.
“I think you have to go in with a certain amount of belief or just self-belief that you are doing the best you can do,” Patel told India-West. “I had to go into my first audition with that mindset because I was about to spend some time in a room with Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis singing Beatles’ songs and I just thought, ‘You know what, this is never going to happen again. You’ve got to just enjoy it rather than be too worried about it.’ I think that served me well. I had fun and it was a cool audition.” (Read the full interview here: https://bit.ly/2Wc0Aja)
