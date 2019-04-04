SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — When Swami Vivekananda came to Chicago, Ill., in 1893 to attend the World’s Parliament of Religions, he predicted that yoga would be embraced by Western culture.
“But the practice of yoga today has become a very different thing than what Vivekananda envisioned,” playwright Dipika Guha, who wrote “Yoga Play,” told India-West. “It is a multi-billion dollar industry that encourages you to buy into it to feel good about yourself, which is antithetical to the traditional practice of yoga.”
In the amusing satire — commissioned by South Coast Repertory Theater in Costa Mesa, Calif., which premiered the play in 2017 — Guha explores the mass commercialization of yoga, focusing her story on the fictional corporation Jojomon, whose signature item is a $200 pair of lavender-scented yoga pants. The San Francisco Playhouse is staging its production of Guha’s play until April 20, under the direction of Bill English.
The cast of finely-drawn characters includes Joan (played by Susi Damilano), a veteran businesswoman who is struggling to return to commerce after a breakdown; Raj (played by Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari), a second generation Indian American who knows little about his culture and does not speak Hindi; and Fred (played by Ryan Morales), a gay Singaporean who must keep his job to avoid deportation to his homophobic home country.
The office culture may be familiar to those working in tech: office chairs are replaced by balance balls; employees take tea breaks to discuss their dreams with co-workers; meetings are punctuated with deep breathing sessions.
The plotline may also feel familiar: Lululemon — known for its $100 yoga pants — struggled with damage control after word got out that it relied on child labor to create its ultra-successful product. The company again went into free-fall after founder Chip Wilson declared that his pants would not accommodate large women.
Jojomon similarly struggles with both controversies: Joan pleads with the founder to create pants that fit women who are above a size 8. The company then finds itself in the midst of a branding crisis as news spreads of its use of child labor at the Rana Plaza Factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh — at which more than 1100 workers died in 2013 when a building collapsed. Joan, Raj, and Fred struggle to create new messaging to promote the Jojomon line, and conceptualize the idea of a guru who could tell the company’s story.
Guha told India-West she knew nothing of yoga culture when she started to write the play, but started the practice as she started to work on the play. She would often find herself the only brown-skinned woman in a class, and felt the weight of expectations that her Indian identity immediately marked her as an expert in the practice.
Similar to Raj’s character in the play, Guha said: “There were definitely moments where I felt not Indian enough. There are things you’re just expected to know.”
“It’s a reverse cultural appropriation; I mined it for comedy,” she said.
“The pursuit of happiness is amazing but also stressful. You alone are the arbiter of your destiny,” said the playwright. “Yoga practice is the surrender of will, not resisting what is your purpose. The play attempts to tackle that philosophy.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to be producing another work by Ms. Guha, one of theatre’s most promising playwrights,” said director Bill English in a press statement. “‘Yoga Play’ has such a sharp and funny script — with themes that mirror real-life events — and is an incisive look at corporate America.”
“Yoga Play” is Guha’s 8th work for the stage. The Kolkata born writer, who was raised in South India, Russia, and the United Kingdom, has also written for television, and is currently co-writing a series for AMC, “Rainy Day People,” set in a mental health rehab facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.