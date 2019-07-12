Dreams do come true; just ask Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
The Indo-Canadian actress has been cast in the lead role of Mindy Kaling and “The Mindy Project” co-exec producer Lang Fisher’s untitled coming-of-age comedy on Netflix.
Kaling recently made a casting call for South Asian actors to star in the show on Twitter.
The Indian American actress-producer had posted on Twitter that she was looking out for ‘desi ladies’ for her new show, writing: “ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you!”
And the response, no surprises there, was phenomenal. Over 15,000 actors made their intentions clear by applying for the roles.
Netflix announced on Twitter that Ramakrishnan of Toronto has been tapped for the lead role of Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse in @mindykaling and Lang Fisher’s new series about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.”
Kaling, too, took to Twitter to introduce the Mississauga teen, adding: “We feel so much excitement to be bringing this story to life, and a responsibility, too. Depicting what it’s like to be a young desi woman right now-a real girl with real desires, ambitions & problems. Not just Indian American culture presented to us as side characters on a show.”
Not much is known about Ramakrishnan, who will be making her onscreen debut with this show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the time of her casting, Ramakrishnan had no representation, and is now repped by Sandra Gillis of Premier Artists’ Management in Toronto, Canada.
The Universal Television project will be shot in Los Angeles, Calif.
This 10-episode series is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2JvNOqU)
