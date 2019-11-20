PLACENTIA, Calif. – Awardees of multiple Indian singing reality show competitions enthusiastically entertained a Southern California audience Nov. 17 here, at “The Idols Live in Concert.” An equally energized audience at the Valencia High School auditorium were regaled with the melodious voices and astonishing dance moves of the artists.
Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar, winner and third runner-up, respectively, of “Indian Idol” season 10, rendered numbers crossing time spans and providing new twists and renditions of popular Bollywood tracks.
The Shah Foundation and Tisha Entertainment concert presented in association
with ALPAIO began with the auspicious and invocatory “Vakratunda Mahakaya.” Host Mehul Joshi sang a Kishore Kumar track from the film “Kalaakaar” and Varash Joshi the Lata Mangeshkar song “Aaja Re Pardesi.”
A single line from a song, “Ek Haseena Thi,” from the backstage was more than enough to have the audience burst into cheers and whistles for Nitin Kumar.
He sang a variety of melodious and soulful tracks including “Badan Pe Sitare,” the famous Mohammad Rafi song which garnered much love from the audience.
In between his soulful interpretations of yesteryear hits, Kumar shared poems and jokes with the audience who appreciated his interactiveness. From time to time he would point the microphone toward the audience for them to sing along with him; however, this proved unnecessary as the audience would sing along with him regardless.
Kumar then invited his fellow performer Salman Ali on stage. The duo are friends having being together not only in “Indian Idol 10” but also in “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011,” where Ali was the first runner-up and Kumar the second runner-up.
Ali kept the momentum going singing numbers like “Lagan Lagi,” “Tere Tere Mast Mast Do Nain,” and his first song as a Bollywood playback singer, “Awara.” The two singers also presented an assorted mashup of old, semi-old, and new songs. “Dil Diyan Gallan,” “Jab Koyi Baat Bigad Jaaye” and “Pardesi Pardesi” were some of the many tracks Kumar sang while sitting at the edge of the stage. Ali’s renderings included “Tum Hi Ho,” “Dil De Diya Hai,” and the fulfilment of an audience member’s request for “Mere Rashke Qamar.”
Intermittently small groups of attendees collected in various spaces in the auditorium to shake a leg. Kumar and Ali joined them on stage and even jumping off stage to join their fans. Ali happily obliged his fans by posing in selfies as he sang.
As the concert came to an end, some individuals were presented with the opportunity to line up along the two sides of the stage and take pictures with the artists.
Earlier, national promoter Natu Thakkar, Babu Patel of Tisha Entertainment and ALAPIO president Dr. Bharat Patel were acknowledged and invited to the stage. Thakkar addressed the elephant in the room saying Neelanjana Ray, the third featured performer and the second runner-up of “Indian Idol 10,” had not been able to make the concert tour due to her examinations.
