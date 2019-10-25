NEW DELHI – YouTube sensation Lilly Singh wants a ‘Bollywood’ touch to her late-night show, and said that she would like to host stars like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.”
“I would like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, to name a few to come on my show. Shah Rukh would be great as well,” Singh told IANS when asked for her Bollywood wish list.
“Anyone actually. I mean I grew up with Bollywood and I am a huge fan of Bollywood so anyone from Bollywood is welcome on my show,” she added.
With the NBC show, the Indo Canadian star became the first woman to host a late- night TV show in the U.S. The show airs in India exclusively on Star World.
Singh said she “just wants to keep telling stories that I think the world needs to hear and are important.”
“And I want to have fun. If you are not having fun, then what’s the point? So I want to keep having fun, keep learning and growing,” she said.
