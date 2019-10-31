MUMBAI — After a music and trailer launch, “Fittrat” is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The web-series, which grabbed eyeballs for slick cinematography and its original music, is a 15-episode story of Tarini Bisht, who is a gold medalist turned gold-digger, and is unabashed about her life choices!
She is a woman with only one goal — marriage to one of the richest bachelors available. The only two things she really cares about are her dad and her childhood best friend Amy, who is born and raised in the lap of luxury and riches.
In her quest for a desirable rich bachelor, she bumps into Veer Shergill, a charming and calculative man who plans every step he takes, until he meets Tarini. How these lives take an unexpected turn is what makes the web-series work.
Making their digital debut are Krystle D’Souza as Tarini, Anushka Ranjan as Amy and Aditya Seal as Veer. The series also has an ensemble cast of Divya Seth, Kitu Gidwani, Aru Krishansh, Priyanka Bhatia, Aditya Lal, Mohit Chauhan, Babla Kochar and Kaizaad Kotwal.
Tarini, despite being the topper in her journalism course, goes against her father’s will and ends up moving to Delhi to take a shortcut to success. She makes an entry into Amy’s uber-rich world, with an aim to find the wealthiest guy to get married. Tarini’s simple and sure-shot plan gets complicated when she falls in love with the desirable Veer, who turns out to be Amy’s fiancé. This revelation shatters Tarini’s world and leads to misunderstandings between the two BFFs, eventually pitting them against each other.
Tarini’s pursuit of gold brings her to a crossroads where she stands alone, having lost both love and friendship. She pulls herself up, charts her new journey and emerges as her own savior, making her realize that the hero and gold she had been looking for all this while is within her.
D’Souza said, “I have always thanked Ekta Kapoor (producer) for believing in me. When she offered me the character of Tarini, I believed in her vision and decided to go forward with it. Honestly, this character is a complete contrast to my personality and belief system. Hence it was a challenge for me to play this part, but Ekta’s confidence in me is what made this possible. I am very excited and really looking forward to the audience reaction.”
Ranjan comments, “The digital medium gives artistes the opportunity to explore characters. When I read the script, I was sure that this is the kind of show with which I would want to make my digital debut. The character of Amy gave me a chance to explore a completely new side of me. Amy is vulnerable, but I am not. I had a lot of fun playing this character.”
Seal stated, “Veer is conniving and shrewd, and would go to any extent to achieve whatever he wants. Understanding Veer’s mind, his thought-process and his personality came as a challenge to me and it required lot of preparation. This web-series apart from being entertaining has a strong message. It will motivate you to do what you want and communicate that there is a lot more to life than just money.”
Viewers need to download either the ALTBalaji or ZEE5 App to watch this show.
