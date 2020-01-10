MUMBAI — The trailer of “Gul Makai,” a film on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, gives goosebumps even to those who know her life journey. The Pakistani campaigner can be seen talking about her encounter with the Taliban, her fight for a girl’s right to education and life at home as a normal teenage girl.
The film portrays a 15 year-old girl’s life before and after the brutal Taliban attack in which she was wounded by their guns. The film draws attention towards the importance and influence of Malala’s family throughout her journey.
Director H.E. Amjad Khan (Goodwill Ambassador, IIMSAM-UN-ECOSOC) says, “It’s a privilege and equally a huge responsibility to make a movie on Malala Yousafzai. I strongly believe that such story’s need to be told. There is a Malala in every household, anyone can bring a change if you have the will for it, and that’s what “Gul Makai” portrays. I am extremely happy that my film is all set to release in theaters.”
Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN) adds, “The story of “Gul Makai” is very inspiring as it talks about the very important subject of the right to education. I am sure the movie will inspire audiences like the 15-year old Malala motivated millions across the world.”
Producer Sanjay Singla said, “The movie is a perfect debut for my company, to begin with, and it makes me very proud to start with “Gul Makai.” Such stories deserve to be told on the big screen. We hope our endeavor highlights the courage of a young girl against the evil of patriarchy.”
Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala along with National awardees Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.
Co-produced by Preeti Vijay Jaju, the film is set to release Jan. 31.
