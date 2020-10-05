MUMBAI — Harshita Gaur, who will be seen in the second season of "Mirzapur” on Amazon Prime actually has roots from this city in Uttar Pradesh. Gaur's maternal grandfather hailed from Deoria, which is close to Mirzapur and he grew up there along with his siblings.
Speaking about her childhood memories, the actress said, "Just talking about "Mirzapur" makes me go all nostalgic as I have spent quite an amount of my childhood there. My nanaji and his younger brother were settled in Mirzapur. My nana eventually settled in Amritsar, but we used to visit our cousins in Mirzapur during summer holidays as a kid and I have actually seen guns and pistols in that home. I was in the fifth or sixth standard when I would visit the city and women used to be in "ghoonghat" (veils) to their waists."
She adds, "Only a few years back, I got to know that my nani (maternal grandma) was actually fighting a case for long due to some illegal land-grabbing, and, in fact, our family and nani were advised not to go to Mirzapur because of the threat of being killed on sight. It still sends shivers down my spine when I think about it."
She says, “When I was offered the series, it took me back to some childhood memories in the way my family suffered and things like getting threats from an extended family. Even when I heard the narration and read the script, I had my childhood memories play out like a show-reel. I resonated with the fact that things like these do happen."
Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpi Pandit in the series starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal. "Mirzapur" Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 23.
