MUMBAI — Being a part of the entertainment industry for over 35 years, veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has not ceased to charm her audience with her brilliant performances across cinema, TV and the Web. Not only that, the actress is also a revered figure on the theatre scene. With her immense dedication towards acting, Shivpuri has made a mark for herself.
Her character of Katori Amma, a sweet yet stubborn grandmother to nine mischievous kids in &TV’s “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” has been loved. The actress, incidentally, has recently added another feather to her cap — the Icon award from Mumbai’s Dadasaheb Phalke Academy.
Sharing her thoughts on the award, Shivpuri said: “I feel extremely humbled and honored to win the award. It is a validation of my numerous years of work in this industry and I couldn’t be more grateful. There are a number of people who I equally wish to share credit of my work with, including all the incredible directors I have worked with all these years, my many co-stars and my parents, without whom none of this would ever be possible.”
“I am thankful to my son, who has supported and encouraged me and given me the reason to be at it even today. And, most importantly, my dear viewers, who have always showered their love and admiration on my work.”
