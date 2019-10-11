MUMBAI — Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform, has a diverse bouquet of interactive offerings.
One of its pioneering services, Tata Sky Fitness, is a one-stop destination for all fitness and wellness needs of subscribers. The service will now be available on Live TV & VOD on Tata Sky Mobile App. This latest development promotes Fit Living with Tata Sky Fitness, and Hina Khan is the flag-bearer for this cause.
Khan has been giving fitness goals to her fans with her flexibility and fabulous curves. To take this further, the actress interacted with Tata Sky subscribers via Facebook Live and shared her secrets to fitness. She continued to talk about how important it is for everyone to maintain a fit lifestyle. She also demonstrated some of her favourite ‘asanas’ that keep her fit.
Khan said, “As an actor, staying fit is one of the most integral parts of my life. However, I believe every individual should have a healthy body, and to achieve that, it is important to focus on being fit. With Tata Sky Fitness available on Live TV & as On-Demand on Tata Sky Mobile App, one can now maintain their fitness regime from experts in the industry anywhere, without the need of any professional equipment.”
Tata Sky Fitness is available in both Hindi and English and gives subscribers the opportunity to get fit with celebrity experts such as Yasmin Karachiwala, Kaizzad Capadia, Abbas Ali and Grandmaster Shifu, all at the convenience of their homes. It offers special tips for women, fitness for senior citizens, nutritional advice and celeb fitness secrets along with interactive sessions.
