MUMBAI — Set in the by-lanes of Kanpur, Hotstar Specials’ “Kanpuriye” is a quirky anthology of three fast-paced stories wherein small town boys chase big city dreams.
The ensemble cast features Aparashakti Khurrana, Dibyendu, Harsh Mayar, Vijay Raaz, Chitranjan Tripathi, Gyan Prakash, Harshita Gaur and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, “Kanpuriye” has been directed by Ashish Aryan and is set to launch Oct. 25 on Hotstar VIP.
Jaitun Mishra (Khurrana) works in a leather factory and wants to marry the love of his life Bulbul Tiwari (Harshita Gaur). Jugnu Lampat (Mayar) is caught between his dream of becoming a chef and his father’s plan of involving him in the family business. Vijay Dinanath Chauhan (Dibyendu) is a fresh law graduate who has landed his dream job in Mumbai, save for an impending court case that pulls him back. Jaitun, Jugnu, and Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, are busy charting out their lives, unknowing of a reality that is far beyond their ken.
Khurrana said, “After movies that have brought out the real essence of towns like Allahabad and Bareilly, Kanpur finally gets a story of its own! It took me back to my own struggles — living with the uncertainty of the future and trying to find my way out. The movie is about the bittersweet moments in our lives that define who we become.”
Dibyendu adds, “I think there’s a certain charm about living in a city that encourages people from smaller towns to dream big. Most of us have been part of situations where we’re chasing our dreams, but circumstances have other plans! This film in three parts defines the struggle of these three protagonists who are chasing their chosen paths and that is relatable.”
Mayar, who won a National award for his role in “I Am Kalam,” said, “I believe that dreams can be our currency for everything life has to offer, especially when it’s about ambition. Every day you hear stories of how people are now looking at different vocations and moving beyond the conventional doctor or engineer tag to chase their goals of ultimate happiness.”
“The sad reality is that in smaller towns, the struggle continues till the very end. “Kanpuriye” delves deep into the ambitions of a small-town boy who would go to any lengths to preserve his dream of making his own career choice.”
