MUMBAI — A smash opening and a whopper collection—Yash Raj Films organized a get-together Oct. 4 with leading men Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff (no interviews were done pre-release) as well as Vaani Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand after the film’s release.
Tiger Shroff was the happiest as, besides the success of the film, he had got to work with his idol from childhood, Hrithik Roshan. “When I signed “War,” for me, I had already won it because I got a chance to work with my hero” (A recent meme had a girl stating, “I wish someone looked at me as Tiger looks at Hrithik in the film!”).
Shroff added that “The film for me was an educational and inspiring journey, so easy in a way to relate, as my feelings for Hrithik-sir were the same as what my character has for his character.”
Roshan emphasized that he was always only as good as the actor opposite him, praising not just Shroff but also Vaani Kapoor.
“50 percent of what I did was her, I was only reacting. I feel an incredible joy, a lot of gratitude, for an actor so increasingly spontaneous, strong, vulnerable and warm, Vaani you are an incredible actor,” he said.
Kapoor, in turn, just gushed about how grounded and “un-star-like” her leading man was, and how much she enjoyed working on the film. “It was like a paid holiday!” she said. “I have enjoyed this film among my three films!”
Roshan added that it was necessary for two lead actors to have genuine love at work “otherwise the director will be killed.” He said that while he will continue to be choosy (his last film “Super 30” also did well), he will now set his cinematic and action benchmark even higher.
Generously, he added that while his younger co-star considered himself his student, “On sets I was the student watching Tiger’s discipline, process, honesty and integrity. Who was teacher, who was mentor, no one knew!”
Asked to unravel some secret they never knew about each other before “War,” Shroff said that he came to know that “Hrithik-sir’s favorite food was samosas!” In turn, Roshan said, “Tiger is an open book, everything he feels is on his face. And that’s his USP, which is why I feel he is going to grow into one of the biggest stars Hindi cinema has seen!”
This correspondent asked both the heroes what they felt about two- and multi-hero films. Would “War” bring back this trend, and how much would they subscribe to it? Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn had lamented that ego issues had killed this trend.
Roshan replied, “I am about cinema, and for me, it stops there! It is only the script that helps me decide on a film. I have done “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and many other films with other heroes. I feel that if you are authentic to your goal or character, you will shine and no one can take it away from you.”
Shroff added that he was never offered a double-hero film before. “Honestly, I was petrified when coming on sets, scared that I should not come across on screen as Hrithik-sir’s fan. It was my good luck that Hrithik-sir would even direct me sometimes!” he said.
At last count, keeping in mind the inflated ticket-rates, “War” had crossed Rs. 166 crore net in India in five days, and Rs. 51 crore overseas.
