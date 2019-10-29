MUMBAI — Radhika Apte was recently nominated as best actress at the Emmy Awards for the web series “Lust Stories.” The nomination is another feather in the cap for her after her movies “Andhadhun” and “Pad Man” won diverse National awards.
In a media release, the actor spilled the beans on how easily she steps into multiple characters while working on different projects.
“Every character requires a different type of preparation,” she said. “A lot of it has to do with your collaboration with the director and your co-actors. Some characters require a lot of research to be done, while others require a lot of practice.”
“So the process may differ each time. I’m not someone who gets attached — I detach myself from my character with a lot of ease and it almost happens automatically when I’m done shooting.”
In the international space, the actress will be seen as a spy in “Liberte: A Call to Spy,” based on real incidents from World War II. She will be playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan a.k.a. Nora Baker, who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.
