MUMBAI — Radhika Apte has been creating waves all year long and recently was nominated for the International Emmy Awards as well.
The actress opened up about her expectations through a recent PR statement to the media, stating, “I think I have a lot more to do in this area. I want more challenges. I can’t be satisfied with what has happened. A lot more needs to be done. So, we can’t be celebrating yet, we have a long way to go.”
In the international space, the actress is doing a role of a spy in a film based on real incidents from World War II. She plays Noor Inayat Khan a.k.a. Nora Baker, who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.
Apte will be next seen in “Raat Akeli Hai” with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for which the actress has already finished the first schedule in Lucknow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.