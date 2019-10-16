MUMBAI — Over 35,000 filmmakers participated from across more than 300 cities and 100-plus celebrities from films, digital domain, music and literature came together for the festival at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.
Enthusiasm and festive fervor prevailed over the last weekend at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios as Asia’s largest content festival, India Film Project, was concluded with much fanfare. One of the most anticipated events of the year, IFP, in its ninth edition, saw attendants amassing valuable insights from masterclasses, celebrity panel discussions and numerous workshops.
The sessions highlighted the various nuisances of the artistic, storytelling and
creative aspects of film-making.
Talking about the much-awaited event, Ritam Bhatnagar, founder, India Film Project, said: “I am overwhelmed by the response that we have received for IFP this year. This festival was conceptualized to offer a learning and networking opportunity across all domains of films, digital, literature and music.”
“Film-making and creative arts in India have come a long way, and it’s great to witness young minds illustrating their narratives. The success of this season has yet again proved that good storytelling can come from anywhere and can transcend existing boundaries of thought and imagination.”
Nikhil Taneja, festival creative director said, “Every year, it is so gratifying to see yet again that India Film Project has become the one-stop destination for over 12,000 young people from across the country, to learn from, interact with and collaborate on other young and old filmmakers and film fans like them. This year, we saw full houses for masterclasses and conversations featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar and Manoj Bajpayee and for youth icons like Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila and Ishaan Khatter. Every conversation was housefull, every masterclass was overbooked and every workshop found massive attendance.”
He added. “It means so much to us that this is the only youth festival in the country that appeals to both the minds and the hearts of the people. We are so grateful to everyone who attended and we can’t wait for Season 10 next year!”
The two-day content festival witnessed speakers from different fields of art ranging from films, comics, literature and music and hosted a series of interesting conversations and workshops. Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nitesh Tiwari, Radhika Madan, Kirti Kulhari, Anand Gandhi, Aparashakti Khurana, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Chaubey, Apurva Asrani, Ritviz, Divya Dutta, Kubrra Sait and others from the film industry shared their experiences.
Shah spoke at the conversation titled ‘Making of a Legend – A
Masterclass in Acting’ and the conversation titled ‘Cardinal Sins of Cinema’ witnessed Akhtar as a guest speaker talking about the golden era of
cinema and how every decade has its good and bad aspects.
The conversation titled “Cultural Impact: What is the key to creating Authentic and real LGBTQ characters on screen” witnessed Sait, Apurva Asrani, and Onir as panelists. The session moderated by Renil Abraham spoke about
the portrayal of the LGBTQ characters on screen and their characterization.
Khurrana moderated of Bajpayee’s ‘Signature Masterclass: The Making of a
Legend.’
The gala event was concluded with the award ceremony for the 50 hours filmmaking challenge with Abhishek Chaubey, Pradeep Sarkar, Apurva Asrani and Bhavani Iyer among the judges.
India Film Project has also joined hands with two giants of the entertainment industry, PVR Cinemas and MTV, who were on board as partners this season. The winning titles will be theatrically released in PVR cinemas across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. These movies will also be premiered on MTV over weekends on a prime-time slot for 6 months.
India Film Project, started in 2011 as a dorm project to enable filmmakers has
grown to become Asia’s Largest Content Festival.
