Indian American Shuba Vedula Releases Single “Love Runs Out”

LOS ANGELES, CA - Shuba Vedula has just released her first single of 2022, “Love Runs Out” and it is being greeted with enthusiasm by those in the know. Fans hope it will turn out to be like her runaway hit ‘Indian Summer’ which has been streamed nearly 3 million times on Spotify.
The young Indian American singer and songwriter likes fusing the likes of Bollywood into pop-rap. Her range of influences have stemmed from Eminem’s rapping, Ariana Grande’s catchy hooks, and Freddie Mercury’s invigorating vocals, she has said.
Growing up as a minority in the United States, Shuba has said she aims to write music for the underdogs who feel stuck inside society's “norm”. She fights the constant struggle of self-acceptance; from liking her hair, to feeling like she fits within the expectations of even her own Indian culture. At her 6th grade graduation in the Midwest, Shuba wrote that she wanted to be a singer, hoping to be “as recognizable as a skyscraper in a big city one day.”
The new single is one more step toward that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.