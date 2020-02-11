MUMBAI — He’s finally set for his first success seven years after “Aashiqui 2.” Aditya Roy Kapur has missed the box-office bus oftener than not, despite his steady performances in films as varied as “Action Replayy,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Aashiqui 2” and “Daawat-e-Ishq,” but he is fine with giving his “100 percent to films.”
With his latest thriller “Malang” growing by the day, Kapur talks about the movie—and his fundas.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How do you take your flops, of which you have had a long line since “Daawat-e-ishq,” “Fitoor,” “OK Jaanu” and “Kalank.”
A: I don’t brush them under the carpet. They can be upsetting, but there is only so much one can do: work with all you have. The day “Kalank” released, I was shooting. I shot for and completed three films last year—besides “Malang,” there was Anurag Basu’s “Ludo” and Mahesh Bhatt-sir’s “Sadak 2.”
Q: How was it reuniting with Mohit Suri after “Aashiqui 2?”
A: We both were thinking of an action thriller. Mohit was very sure we should not repeat a love story. He sees me in a different way, and even I don’t see myself the way Mohit can. But I have always been a fan of action films like those of Van Damme or Jackie Chan. It was, I think, in my blood to do such films, and it was much later in life that I began to appreciate what is called “good” cinema! And Mohit’s emotional radar is as strong as ever. He is as hardworking and obsessed by his films. Yes, now he is more experienced, but he is still the same, his passion and exuberance unchanged. Today, he is father to two kids, and that has only enriched him.
Q: Buzz is you were involved with “Malang” more than just as an actor.
A: Yes, Mohit and I visited Goa and went to the rave parties and so on and watched the adventure sports. We got an idea that we decided to develop and got (co-producer) Jay Shewakramani, writers Aniruddha Guha and Aseem Arora on board. So I am very, very close to the film. As an actor, it is important to do something new each time, and not repeat yourself.
Q: How was it working with the “youngest” man on board—Anil Kapoor?
A (Winks): He’s got so much potential. He sure has a long career ahead, and yes, I I gave him acting tips! (Guffaws) Oh, Anil-sir is really too good, his energy infectious, and I can’t tell you how excited he is about doing a good job and also doing justice to a film! He approaches every project with madness. I hope I have half the exuberance, energy and wide-eyed-ness he has! At our first meeting, he asked me, “What do you eat?” I told him I was then on a strict diet for the role and he should not follow it because I was allowed to eat very little. The next time, he tells me,”I am on your diet! And I am enjoying it!”
This man always wants to learn from young people and has the ability to see something nice and special in us. He has no set beliefs and is learning and adapting and wants people to tell him home-truths on sets. There is just too much to learn from him!
Q: You are barely seen between movies and are not even there on social media.
A: I like to be in a disconnect, to completely get away from it all. I don’t want to be a public persona all the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.