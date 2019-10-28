MUMBAI — On Dhanteras, the celebration doubles for Hrithik Roshan as he is in the best phase of his career, having delivered the highest-grossing film of his career with “War,” which marks his entry into the 300-crore club. Roshan becomes the only actor this year has delivered two distinct films that have collectively had the box- office numbers crossing Rs. 450 crore in India itself — the other film being “Super 30.”
Says Roshan, “I am extremely glad, and more so, because this is not just about me but about the [Hindi] film industry flourishing as a whole. It also shows the sheer power that a good story has. Honestly, as an artiste, I am very happy that such scripts are being written now. I am really enjoying this new phase of film-making.”
In terms of sheer numbers, while “Super 30” garnered close to Rs. 150 crore in India, WAR has made over Rs. 305 crore and is still running in theaters. Big box- office earnings are directly proportional, especially in India, to the number of people that have watched a film in the theaters.
Exults Roshan, “Of course, it is thrilling. As an actor, the aim is always to make movies that entertain the masses. When more and more people watch and appreciate your movie, then the job is well done. It is a very fulfilling feeling.”
The actor had to undergo transformations physically to play a mathematics teacher (Anand Kumar in “Super 30”) and a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent (Kabir Luthra in “War”).
“It’s rare for me to have two releases so close to each other. Also, Anand Kumar and Kabir are as different from each other as it can get. But I have had a lot of fun playing both the characters. And I am very happy that both the parts have connected with the people,” says Roshan.
Roshan will complete 20 years as a leading man in January and recently won the “Gamechanger of the Year” award as well. The only other leading men who have been twice successful this year are Akshay Kumar (“Mission Mangal,” “Kesari”), Ajay Devgn (“Total Dhamaal,” “De De Pyaar De”) and Ayushmann Khurrana (“Article 15, “ Dreamgirl.”).
