‘Jai Bhim', 'Marakkar' make it to Oscars 'submission list'
LOS ANGELES (IANS)

LOS ANGELES (IANS) - Two Indian films, the controversial Tamil

film &#39;Jai Bhim&#39; starring Suriya and Lijomol Jose and Priyadarshan&#39;s

Malayalam period drama &#39;Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham&#39;

(Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), with Mohanlal playing the titular

character - are on the list of 276 movies eligible for this year&#39;s Academy

Awards.

The voting for the Oscar nominations is set to begin on Jan. 27 and will

continue until Feb. 1. The announcement limits the eligibility year to 10

months. Last year, the Academy had extended it until Feb.28, 2021,

because of the pandemic.

All of the presumed Oscar contenders, reports &#39;Variety&#39;, are on the list.

These include &#39;Being the Ricardos&#39; (Amazon Studios), &#39;Belfast&#39; (Focus

Features), &#39;CODA&#39; (Apple Original Films), &#39;Dune&#39; (Warner Bros),

&#39;Encanto&#39; (Walt Disney Pictures), &#39;House of Gucci&#39; (MGM/United

Artists), &#39;The Power of the Dog&#39; (Netflix), &#39;A Quiet Place Part II&#39;

(Paramount Pictures), &#39;Spencer&#39; (Neon/Topic Studios), &#39;Spider-Man: No

Way Home&#39; (Sony Pictures) and &#39;West Side Story&#39; (20th Century

Studios).

Some of the international features from the Oscar shortlist are also

eligible for best picture, in addition to the best international feature

category, such as Japan&#39;s much-awarded &#39;Drive My Car&#39;, Italy&#39;s &#39;The

Hand of God&#39;, Iran&#39;s &#39;A Hero&#39; and Norway&#39;s &#39;The Worst Person in the

World&#39;.

Directed by Priyadarshan, &#39;Marakkar&#39; is one of the most expensive films

in the history of Malayalam cinema. It narrates the epic tale of Kunjali

Marakkar IV, a Malabar sea lord and his epic battles against the

Portuguese. The movie had won three National Awards - Best Feature

Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design.

&#39;Jai Bhim&#39;, which raised the hackles of the PMK, the political party in

Tamil Nadu that represents mainly the Vanniyar community, is based on

a true incident in 1993, involving a case fought by former Madras High

Court Justice K. Chandru, when he was an advocate. Behind him in this

legal battle was Sengeni&#39;s wife, Rajakannu.

The only other film to make the cut from South Asia is Bhutan&#39;s

&#39;Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom&#39;, a 2019 film directed by Pawo

Choyning Dorji. It had its world premiere at the BFI London Film

Festival.

The film was selected as the Bhutanese entry for the Best International

Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, but later disqualified. It was

resubmitted as Bhutan&#39;s entry for the 2022 Oscars and was shortlisted

for the awards.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, will be announced on Feb.

8. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Mar. 27, at the Dolby

Theatre in Hollywood.

