MUMBAI — “It’s an amazing story and I am happy to be part of the sequel of a film that catapulted my career,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on being part of “Kick 2.”
Fernandez recently shared some information about her film says, “The film is taking time for the film to go on the floors. That's because the director (Sajid Nadiadwala) really wanted it to be perfect. It is good to be working again with the team.”
Salman Khan stars in the film as in the 2014 movie that marked the debut of producer Sajid Nadiadwala as director. It made over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.
The actress is now venturing into the digital space with “Mrs. Serial Killer” and her film “Drive” starts streaming on Netflix from today.
