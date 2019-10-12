MUMBAI — It seems actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan share a crazy bond of friendship with each other.
Kriti recently appeared on Sophie Choudry's fitness show "Work It Up" where she practiced her favourite exercises and conversed about her "Dilwale" co-star Varun.
In a tete-a-tete with Kriti, Sophie told her that she called Varun to get some gup about her and he had said that Kriti did not do any work out while shooting 'Dilwale' (Main kya gup doon. Usne 'Dilwale' mei workout hi nahi kiya).
Reacting to it, Kriti called him a "liar.”
"Kitna bada jhoota hai. I used to work out, I remember. Sometimes we used to even co-ordinate," she added.
Kriti also shared that Varun "is a freak to work out with.”
The episode will stream on VOOT on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.