MUMBAI — It's been 16 years since Indian American astronaut Kalpana Chawla passed away, and she still continues to be an inspirational force for people, especially girls.
Remembering his daughter, Banarasi Lal Chawla told IANS: "I feel proud that my daughter's life and her achievements have inspired so many people. People know me because of my daughter. They don't say ki, 'arey ye Banarasi Lal hai,’ they greet me by calling as Kalpana's father."
Chawla was born in Karnal and emigrated to the U.S. with an aeronautical engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College. She died in 2003 on her second mission when space shuttle Columbia disintegrated while returning to earth.
A lot of documentaries and videos have been made depicting the pioneering astronaut’s journey. And now her inspiring story will be featured in the new season of National Geographic's series "Mega Icons.” The new season was unveiled amidst great fanfare at the 21st Jio Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image Mumbai Film Festival.
While talking about Kalpana, her 86-year-old father expressed his desire to see his daughter’s story on the big screen.
"I feel a biopic should be made on Kalpana's life. Now a lot of biopics are being made. I would be very happy to see a film on my daughter's life," added the proud father.
Earlier unconfirmed reports have stated that Priyanka Chopra could be playing the role of Kalpana Chawla in a film.
