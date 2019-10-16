MUMBAI — After producing their first film, “15 August,” under their banner, R&M Moving Pictures, which was a Netflix Original, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Shriram Nene have announced their next production titled “Panchak.”
Set in a small village in Konkan, Maharashtra, it is a humorous take on the fear of death, taboos and superstition. Dixit said, “The film revolves around a family, their beliefs and superstitions that lead up to some hilarious situations. Slated as a family comedy, it will tickle everyone’s funny bone.”
Shriram Nene adds, “The idea of 'Panchak' is simple. Superstitions can overwhelm us, and drive us to unreasonable fear, putting us in absurd situations. We are very excited about producing this movie and have worked hard to assemble an outstanding cast and crew and will hopefully give audiences a much-needed dose of humor.”
Directed by Jayant Jathar, the film stars Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi and Ashish Kulkarni. The film went on floors Oct. 10.
