MUMBAI — Sooraj Pancholi is back on the silver screen after his 2015 debut “Hero,” with a special journey connecting India — “Satellite Shankar.”
The movie features Pancholi as an army officer and his journey of self-discovery while exploring the beauty of India.
Says the actor, “I have always wanted to play a soldier in a classic war or action film. But this is not a war film, it’s not an action film, it’s a drama. The movie is about the life of every soldier – of what they see and feel in personal life.”
“It’s not about a soldier’s life at the base camp. It is about a soldier, who is on leave and is going to meet his mother. It’s what he faces through the journey while travelling through India. So, it is looking at India from a soldier’s point of view.’’
The film has been shot in 10 locations across the country, including rare locations like Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. He says, “It was hectic. But traveling by road is an experience itself. And, it was my first time at the Taj Mahal, too!’’
The movie also stars the south actor Megha Akash, who is making her Hindi film debut. The SCIPL (T-Series) and Cine1 Studios-produced film is written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal. It is looking at a Nov. 15 release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.