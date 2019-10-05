MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan has been receiving accolades from all quarters for his performance in “War.” The actor is back with a bang to the action genre and fans want to know all about how Roshan had got into the skin of his character, Kabir.
From a superb entry to performing high-octane stunts to his dancing, fans have only been praising and appreciating Roshan. What’s on his mind? How did he get into the role? How hot is the hottest when it comes to Roshan?
The fans are totally in a tell-us-all mode! Roshan’s social media has been flooded with fans’ questions for him, asking him how he prepped himself for his character, dance, action and more.
One fan took to Twitter and posted, “@iHrithik Was truly astounded by your layered portrayal of the rugged Kabir. Struck me how intense the preparation must have been. Can u share the thought behind this character, how you gave him his shades, his style, his dance. I am intrigued to know your thought process for him.”
The superstar replied with insights to his preparation as he shared, “Well thank you. Guess everything is about getting into his mind. Understanding him. That was the major prep. Everything else is just a consequence of that.”
The actor’s Twitter handle has been flooded with queries from fans, due to which the keywords “We Want KABIR” started trending on the social media platform.
