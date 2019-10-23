MUMBAI — Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur says the upcoming "Not Rocket Science" will inspire people while entertaining them.
"Not Rocket Science" is an anthology of three shows — "Secrets Of Everything,” "Factomania," and "Bang Goes The Theory.”
"I feel great when we sit down as a family and watch the shows on Sony BBC Earth. Seeing my kids faces fill with awe at the amazing sites and sounds of our world is a great feeling. That's why I am more that happy to be associated with something that inspires and entertains," said Kunaal, who shot a special promotional video for the anthology along with Manjot Singh.
Does he love science? "The thirst to know more about our world, about ourselves and the universe is what moves humanity forward. I for one love expanding my own understanding of life. Science is what shows us the way," he replied.
Manjot feels "Not Rocket Science" makes science "so interesting and fun. They make you learn the science facts in the easiest way.”
"Not Rocket Science" will go live on Sony BBC Earth from Nov. 11.
