Amazon will welcome Soumya Sriraman as its head of Prime Video Channels, it was reported Oct. 28.
The Indian American executive will specifically oversee selling Amazon’s streaming service members subscriptions to third-party platforms, such as HBO or Showtime, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Sriraman comes to Amazon not too long after announcing her departure from the streamer BritBox Films, where she was the CEO, according to news reports. She reportedly spent three years at the streaming service, which offered its 1.5 million users access to British television programs.
Prime Video Channels launched in 2015 and includes original television programming, films and licensed content. Amazon is slated to earn an estimated $3.6 billion in revenue from Prime Video Channels, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sriraman, prior to joining BritBox, reportedly spent five years at Vivendi and served as an executive of franchises and digital enterprises at BBC Worldwide. She will assume her new role at Amazon, thanks to the recent departure of former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins, who reportedly left the helm of Prime Video Channels less than one year after he arrived.
BritBox, according to a news report, has not announced Sriraman’s successor. Sriraman is expected to leave her BritBox role by the end of October, it was reported.
