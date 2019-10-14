MUMBAI — Actress, talk-show host and columnist Pooja Bedi has pledged to participate in the Mahindra Open Drive to support the NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
As part of the initiative launched by the Mahindra Group, Bedi will drive with her fiancé Maneck Contractor from Mumbai to Goa to raise awareness about Habitat India’s work. She aims to raise INR 3 lakh towards this campaign that will help provide waterwheels to more than a hundred families in Maharashtra.
“Merely talking of change is not enough. We need to be change agents if we want to create an on-ground change in society. Creating a workable, social impact solution in the form of waterwheels will not only free women from the drudgery of transporting heavy utensils over long distances but will also ensure that women remain healthy and girls do not have to miss school,” said Bedi, Habitat for Humanity India brand ambassador, on the eve of The International Day of the Girl Child.
“The responsibility of fetching water falls largely on women and girls in rural India. The provision of waterwheels is a blessing for families in rural communities, especially for women and girls. It provides ease of access to water. Girls no longer have to walk for long hours to fetch water. Men are also volunteering now to bring water with the help of waterwheels. This is ensuring that an increasing number of girls remain present in classrooms and can focus on their education,” added Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India.
Bedi has been supporting Habitat for Humanity India for the past 10 years. She has volunteered with Habitat on several builds, most notably at the Carter Work Project, led by former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, to build 100 homes in Lonavala, Maharashtra. Bedi has also supported Habitat India’s disaster response of building 87 homes for flood-affected families during the Mahad, Maharashtra, flood in 2006.
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organization has since grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 33 million people to build or improve a place they can call home.
Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, donate or volunteer, the reader can visit www.habitatindia.org
Mahindra Open Drive is a two-day festival of creating, celebrating and supporting communities of people who are driven to do good through story-telling, fundraising, entertainment, culture and adventure. Taking place Nov. 9 to 10, 2019, the festival is a gathering of people from all across the country hailing from different cultures and backgrounds, all for the common cause of “Being A Better Person.” Through fund-raising initiatives, festival goers are able to pledge monetary aid to a cause they believe in, put the spotlight on NGOs and partner organizations actively involved in making change happen, and rope in friends and family to drum up vocal and social media support.
